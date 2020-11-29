Sea spews gold in Andhra’s Uppada beach in Kakinada!

If a recent news report is to be believed, people got golden beads in the beaches of Kakinada in Anadhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. Following the incident large numbers of people from the nearby villages have been sieving the beach sand hoping to find grains and beads of gold.

As per reports, a few fishermen found some golden beads on the sand in the beaches of Kakinada on Friday morning. The gold fetched them a few hundred rupees. The news spread like wildfire and the villagers flocked to the beach in search of gold beads and grains. The affair is going on for the last two days.

While the villagers of Uppada and Suradapeta of U Kothapalli block have been sieving the beach sand hoping to find grains and beads of gold it has been expected that since a few houses and a couple of old temples on the coast had been washed away during the last month’s heavy rain, some of them might have lost small pieces of gold.