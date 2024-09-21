School timings changed in Assam due to heatwave conditions

Dibrugarh (Assam): School timings in Dibrugarh will be changed from today that is September 21 for all government and private schools. In view of the ongoing heatwave in the district, instructions are given to begin the classes early, from 8:00 AM onwards.

The notice of the government read, “It is for general information to all Principal/Head Master/Head Teacher of Private/State/Central schools of Dibrugarh district affiliated with AHSEC/SEBA/ICSE/CBSE that due to ongoing heatwave in Dibrugarh district, in due consultation with The District Commissioner, Dibrugarh the following guidelines are to be observed by schools to combat the ill-effects of heatwave till further notice.”

Here is what the notice said:

“1. School hours may start early and end accordingly. Classes may begin from 8.00 AM onwards. 2. School assemblies can be held inside the class and the duration can be reduced

3. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties and could wear sandals if they were uncomfortable in shoes.

4. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged.”