School girls, women tie Rakhi to CRPF, BSF jawans as Raksha Bandhan celebrations begin

Jammu and Kashmir: The festive spirit of Raksha Bandhan has kicked off in India, with school girls and women in Udhampur tying rakhis onto the wrists of CRPF jawans. Raksha Bandhan, an annual celebration in India, honors the special bond between brothers and sisters, symbolized by sisters tying rakhis on their brothers’ wrists.

BSF jawans also joined in the festivities, celebrating Raksha Bandhan with school children at the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a heartwarming initiative called ‘Thanks Jawan,’ women in Boniyar, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, lovingly prepared rakhis for soldiers ahead of the festival.

The joyous celebrations have also commenced in Chhattisgarh, where women tied rakhis on the wrists of CRPF jawans in the Sukma district.

In anticipation of the Raksha Bandhan festival, numerous female students have diligently woven thousands of rakhis. Their goal is to reach an impressive target of 10,000 rakhis, which they hope to tie on the wrists of police officers, army personnel, and Border Security Force personnel.

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on the evening of August 30. Unlike previous years when the festival was celebrated throughout the day or in the morning, it will be observed during the night hours. Raksha Bandhan is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day, also known as Poornima Tithi, of the Shukla Paksha in the auspicious month of Shravan.

As the nation gears up for this cherished festival, the gesture of tying rakhis on the wrists of our brave jawans serves as a touching reminder of the strong bond of protection and love that exists between siblings across India.