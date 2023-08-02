School bus accident in Telangana, many injured

Hyderabad: A school bus carrying as many as 30 students overturned in Telangana said reliable reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, a private school bus while picking up students from Bodlada village of Danthalapalli Mandal in Mahabubabad lost its balance and overturned.

It is said that the driver was overspeeding hence he lost control over the wheels. The students in the bus however managed to escape without any serious injuries.

The locals immediately informed the police and the injured students have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

It is worth mentioning that an investigation in the matter is underway.