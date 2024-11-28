School bus accident in Karnataka, 60 students and 7 teachers escape with minor injuries

Karnataka: There has been a miraculous escape for as many as 60 students and seven teachers as their school bus met with an accident in Karnataka on Thursday.

According to reports, as many as 60 students and seven teachers of Vasavi School escaped with minor injuries after a bus taking them to Hampi and Vijayapura for an educational school trip met with an accident.

The picnic bus allegedly slid off the road near the Gangavathi in Koppal, in the early morning hours today that is on Thursday. The locals and the police reached the spot and immedieately carried out rescue operations to save the children and the teachers.

A few of them have sustained minor injuries, further reports added.