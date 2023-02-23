Scared of Covid-19 Gurugram woman locked self, son for 3 years in house

With the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country, many are also scared for their life. A woman from Gurugram was no different, and due to the extreme fear of contracting the deadly virus, she locked herself and her 10-year-old son in their house for three years.

The incident took place in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur area. The shocking matter came to light after the woman’s husband Sujan Majhi, who is an engineer with a private company, approached the Chakkarpur police seeking help.

Sujan requested the cops to take the matter into consideration, after which a team of police, health officials, and members of the child welfare department reached the residence on Tuesday. They broke open the main door and rescued Munmun Majhi and her minor son.

As per the disturbing visuals from inside the house, a pile of clothes, hair, garbage, dirt, and groceries can be seen strewn all around.

According to a report on NDTV, the woman used to cut her’s and her child’s hair at home, and instead of gas, she opted for induction to cook. She did not even throw the garbage for three years and no one had visited the house during this time. The child used to only study with pencils at home and draw paintings on the walls of the house. Shockingly, the 10-year-old has not even seen the sun in the last three years.

Notably, the neighbors had no clue that both of them were locked inside the house.

Reportedly, the woman was in a state of panic due to Covid-19 and believed that her son will die due to the virus if he stepped out of the house, said an official.

As per her husband, in the three years of confinement with her son, the woman did not even allow him into the house. Sujan stepped out of his home for office in 2020 after the first lockdown restrictions were lifted, and ever since then, he was not allowed to enter the house.