SC relief for Singer Anuradha Paudwal

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court by a 45-year-old woman, claiming to be the daughter of renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal, who is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, was married to music composer Arun Paudwal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the woman on a plea filed by Paudwal, who moved the top court seeking direction to transfer the case from the Thiruvananthapuram court to Mumbai.

The woman in a Thiruvananthapuram family court claimed the couple was her biological parents, which has been denied by Paudwals.

The woman had filed the case in Thiruvananthapuram family court demanding compensation Rs 50 crore from Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and 1/4th share of their assets and properties.

The family court admitted the case and summoned the couple, who moved the top court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai. The family court has also asked the Paudwal and her two children to appear before it on January 27.

Karmala Modex, a city resident, had claimed Paudwal had handed her over to her foster parents — Ponnachan and Agnes — in 1974 citing a busy schedule and also that she was not inclined to raise the child then.

Modex’s lawyer had said they contacted Paudwal before filing the case, but she did not respond. Modex had said she attended school only up to class 10 due to paucity of funds with her foster parents.