New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea, which sought the Delhi government and the CBSE to waive the exam fee for students of classes 10 and 12 in this academic year, as many families have been hit by financial woes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah told the petitioner NGO counsel, how could the court direct the government in this matter? The NGO Social Jurist had moved the top court challenging the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court, which asked the AAP government and CBSE to treat the PIL as a representation. The High Court had observed that a decision should be taken in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable in the matter. After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court dismissed the plea.

The plea filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, in the top court, said the High Court order had denied relief to 30 lakh students across the country, out of which 3 lakh are in the national capital.

The plea contended before the top court that lockdown had strained the income of many families and in some cases, they are finding it too tough to fetch two meals in a day. The plea suggested that funds from PM Cares Fund may be utilised to pay the fee. “In the current year 2020-21, CBSE has demanded examination fee from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 from students of class X and Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,400 from class XII students depending upon number of subjects, practical, etc,” the plea said.