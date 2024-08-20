SC orders removal of identity of deceased from social media platforms in R.G. Kar Medical College incident

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of the identity of the deceased victim of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College incident from all social media platforms and electronic media.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, noted that the name of the deceased and related hashtags have been widely disseminated on electronic and social media platforms including Meta (Facebook and Instagram), YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Also, photographs of the body of the deceased, including video clips have been circulating on social media and electronic platforms.

Advertisement

The apex court passed an injunctive order since the social and electronic media have proceeded to publish the identity of the deceased and photographs of the dead body after the recovery of the body.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court pulled up the West Bengal government over the publication of the name, photographs and video clips of the deceased victim.