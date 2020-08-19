Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court has allowed the CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death case today.

During the fourth hearing of Rhea Chakraborty’s plea, Justice Hrishikesh Roy pronounced the verdict through a virtual hearing that CBI will be taking control of the case.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to express her feelings on the verdict.

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “here we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver.”

The Supreme Court has directed the Mumbai Police to handover all the evidence that it collected to the CBI.