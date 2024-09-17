SC halts bulldozer action across India until October 1 without its permission

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an interim order that no demolition should take place in the country without its permission till October 1.

The Court however clarified that this order won’t be applicable to encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, or other public spaces.

The court gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against the bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Vishwanathan heard the plea.

SG Tushar Mehta said that wherever the demolition action has been done, it has been done by following the legal process, adding the allegation of targeting a particular community is wrong.