SC grants interim bail to AAP’s Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi’s former health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on medical grounds for six weeks.

The court said Satyendar Jain cannot leave Delhi without permission and cannot make any statement before the media.

Yesterday Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he collapsed in the bathroom of Tihar jail where he is lodged over a corruption case. However, he was later shifted to LNJP hospital after his health deteriorated. He has been put on oxygen support.

According to sources in AAP, Jain’s condition had deteriorated after a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom, which had also occurred last week, resulting in a spinal injury leaving him in excruciating pain.

“A closer examination of Jain’s medical condition reveals a troubling array of ailments. He suffers from acute lumbar pain, causing vertigo and chronic lower back pain due to a slipped disc. The pain radiates throughout his lower limbs, leaving him with a constant tingling sensation and decreased mobility,” a party source said.

“A recent MRI conducted on May 3 shows degeneration in all intervertebral discs of Jain leading the doctors to advise urgent spinal/vertebral surgery and proper post-operative care. However, Jain has been placed as No. 416 on a waiting list by jail authorities, and is expected to be able to undergo the surgery only after a further five months,” the party source claimed.

The AAP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year for allegedly laundering money through shell companies and buying land with illegal funds.

Also Read: Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Admitted To Hospital After Slipping In Washroom