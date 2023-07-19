SC grants bail to Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Gujarat riots case

The apex court also said that Teesta, the petitioner, would not make an attempt to influence witnesses and be away from them

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

With this, the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat High Court’s order that had denied bail to the activist.

However, the apex court also said that Teesta, the petitioner, would not make an attempt to influence witnesses and be away from them.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta noted that Teesta Setalvad’s custodial interrogation is not necessary. The top court said a charge sheet has been filed in the case against her.

Setalvad was taken into custody on June 25 last year along with former Gujarat Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a case registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch police for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in the post-Godhra riots cases.

