SC files complaint against social media handle for impersonating CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against a social media handle. The said cyber crime complaint was filed against the said handle for impersonating Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

In the said message the handle which impersonated the CJI was seen seeking money to avail a cab to attend a Collegium meeting.

As per reports, the complaint was registered after CJI Chandrachud took note of the viral screenshot of a message. The message showed a handle with the name and display picture of the CJI. In the message the imposter requested for Rs 500.

“Hello, I am CJI and we have urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Cannaught Place can you send me 500rs for cab?,” it was written in the said message.

Supreme Court of India on instructions of CJI DY Chandrachud registers a cyber crime complaint in the case where a scammer impersonated CJI Chandrachud, and asked for ₹500 for a cab #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/ZsG89bM4bj — Debayan Roy (@DebayonRoy) August 27, 2024