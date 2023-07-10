SC extends ex-Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s interim bail till July 24

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices A. S. Bopanna and M. M. Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to place medical reports on record and extended the interim bail till July 24.

In response to Singhvi’s submission that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju requested the court for an independent evaluation to be carried out by a panel of doctors from AIIMS in the meantime.

After a brief hearing, the Court posted the matter for further consideration on July 24 while asking Singhvi to submit Jain’s medical reports to ASG Raju.

The Supreme Court on May 26 had granted interim bail for six weeks to the former cabinet minister of the Delhi government, to get medical treatment in a private hospital of his choice.

It was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kgs of weight.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the central agency.

The high court had said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The simple fact is the CBI has filed a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The present court cannot go into the validity of these proceedings. Facts show that certain DA were masked. The court has to see the prima facie case. The broad probabilities indicate that the companies associated with him are controlled and managed by him. Learned special judge order (rejecting bail to Jain) does not have any perversity. Order is well reasoned,” the judge said.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed the AAP leader’s bail application.