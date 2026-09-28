SC disposes Manipur NH-2 blockade PIL after highway reopens

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a PIL seeking removal of blockades on National Highway-2 in Manipur after the State government informed the court that the highway had been reopened and was being used for the movement of essential commodities.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Manipur government, informed the apex court that the highway had been opened.

The State also filed a status report stating that the blockade on NH-2 had been removed and the route restored for the transportation of essential commodities. It further said efforts were underway to remove blockades from other national and state highways.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that the issue was essentially a “law and order problem” and directed that any concerns be brought to the notice of the local administration.

Justice Bagchi also said that any “subscriptions” being collected from truckers and vehicles coming from outside the state must be stopped.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights seeking removal of the blockade on NH-2 and restoration of the supply of essential services in the affected districts.

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Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the petitioner, referred to an August 28, 2026 order issued by the Manipur government directing the removal of blockades and obstructions from national and State highways across the state.

He submitted that the petitioner’s concern was limited to ensuring that the government order was implemented “in letter and spirit”.

In view of the developments and the state’s status report, Grover submitted that the petition had become infructuous.

The Bench recorded that NH-2 had been reopened for the supply of essential commodities and that steps were being taken to clear blockades on the remaining national and state highways. It accordingly disposed of the petition as infructuous.

(ANI)

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