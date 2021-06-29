SC directs state, union territories to implement ‘One nation, One ration card’ till July 31

By WCE 7
one nation one ration card
Image Credit: Live Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that all States and Union Territories must implement the “one nation, one ration card” scheme till July 31. This enables migrant workers to avail ration benefits from any part of the country.

The Central Government has been directed to develop the portal in consultation with National Informatics Centre (NIC) for registration of the unorganized labourers/migrant workers.

The respective States and the Union Territories has also been directed to complete the process of portal for registration under National Data Base for Unorganised Workers (NDUW Project) before July 31.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan also ordered the Centre and states to provide dry ration to migrant workers and also continue running community kitchens as they faced hardships due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Related News

CBSE to Supreme Court: Optional exams between August 15 and…

Supreme Court Orders Release Of Prisoners To Prevent…

Reportedly, the top court order came on an application by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar, through advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking directions to ensure that migrant workers are not deprived of ration and food security, and they should also be able to travel back to their homes at nominal cost.

It is to be noted that on June 11, the top court had asked the West Bengal government to immediately implement one nation one ration card scheme.

Click to read the judgement

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Cipla seeks DCGI nod to import Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Nation

Jammu Air Force station attack: MHA hands over case to NIA

Nation

UP Police files FIR against Twitter India MD over incorrect map

Nation

Chidambaram slams govt’s new relief measures, says Credit is more debt

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.