New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file its counter-affidavit on the contempt petition filed by an NGO against the central government and Jammu & Kashmir administration over the non-constitution of a special committee to review the restrictions on 4G speed internet in the Union Territory.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana asked the Centre to file an affidavit detailing the decision, taken by the high powered committee headed by Union Home Secretary, in connection with reviewing orders of banning 4G internet services in the region.

However, the apex court did not issue any formal notice on the contempt petition. Attorney General K.K. Venugopal contended before the court that no contempt is made out as the special committee has already been constituted. Justice Ramana though queried why there has been nothing in the public domain. The top court asked the Centre to put everything in a counter-affidavit and file it within a week.

When the Attorney General informed the top court that incidences of terrorist activity have increased in the region, counsel representing the petitioner, Foundation for Media Professionals, cited Union Home Minister’s interview wherein Amit Shah had said that terrorism is at its lowest since 1990, after the revocation of Article 370.

The council also cited an article by BJP leader Ram Madhav, one of the interlocutors for Jammu & Kashmir, recommending time has come to lift many restrictions.

The Foundation of Media Professionals moved a contempt petition in the apex court stating that despite its order, the government officials have not constituted a special committee to review internet restrictions in J&K.

On May 11, a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana had directed constitution of a special committee immediately to examine the continuity of restrictions limiting internet speed to 2G, instead of high speed 3G/4G services, which was demanded by the petitioners. This special committee consisted of — Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Secretary, Department of Communications, Ministry of Communications and chief secretary, Union Territory J&K,

According to the top court order, this committee was supposed to examine alternatives and determine whether 3G/4G internet speed could be allocated to certain regions on a trial basis.

The apex court had said “we are of the view that since the issues involved affect the state, and the nation, the Review Committee which consists of only state-level officers, may not be in a position to satisfactorily address all the issues raised. We, therefore, find it appropriate to constitute a special committee comprising the following Secretaries at national, as well as State level to look into the prevailing circumstances and immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of the restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.”

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary MHA and B.V.R. Subhrahmanyam, Chief Secretary of Union Territory of J&K, have been added in personal capacities as respondents in the contempt petition.

(Inputs from IANS)