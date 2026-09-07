Satya Niketan PG owner apprehended in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi

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New-Delhi: Hariram Gupta, owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, claiming the lives of seven people, was apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him after he went untraceable following the collapse. Further examination of Gupta is currently underway.

The death toll in the collapse has risen to seven, with 12 rescued as rescue operations are ongoing.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also suspended multiple officials on Monday, including the Deputy Commissioner South Zone, Executive Engineer-South Zone, Superintendent Engineer-South Zone, Assistant Engineer-Zone, and a Junior Engineer.

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The death toll in the collapse has risen to seven, with 12 rescued as rescue operations are ongoing from the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse, while seven people have died, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue at the site of the incident. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue.

The collapse has already triggered administrative action, with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announcing a new policy mandating structural audits for all buildings used for public purposes, including PGs.