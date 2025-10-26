Satara doctor sexual assault case: Second accused arrested

Advertisement

Satara: Satara District SP Tushar Doshi confirmed the arrest of the second accused in the doctor rape case. Suspended PSI Gopal Badne was arrested on Sunday after he surrendered before the Satara police.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against those who are guilty in the suicide of a woman doctor at the Sub-District Hospital in Satara.

The Chief Minister, however, added that politicising “such a sensitive issue is very insensitive.”

“This is a very serious issue. A young doctor wrote her suicide note on her hand before committing suicide. It is very unfortunate, and the government, immediately taking action, has suspended the concerned police officials, and arrests are also being made,” Fadnavis told reporters.

“No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken… Politicising such a sensitive issue is very insensitive,” he added.

Earlier, the Satara police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case.

Speaking to reporters, Satara SP Tushar Doshi said, “Police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Phaltan taluka. He will be produced in court today. The other accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding, and a search is underway to nab him.”

Earlier, speaking on the case, SP Doshi stated, “A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken.”

Officials said that the woman doctor died by suicide in Satara on Friday, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others.

The victim’s cousin alleged that the doctor had been facing political pressure related to her work. “There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice,” the cousin told ANI.

Another cousin demanded strict punishment for those involved. “The accused should get the strictest of punishment,” he said.

In addition, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Maharashtra and has called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.