Satara Doctor Case: Police launch manhunt for cop accused of rape

Satara: In a major breakthrough in Satara doctor suicide case, the woman doctor has accused a police officer of repeatedly raping her four times remains at large. The Satara police have constituted four teams to arrest the accused.

The 26-year-old, who worked as a medical officer at the Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara, had written on her palm that she had been raped four times by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne over last five months and another man, Prashant Bankar, a software engineer working in Pune, mentally harassed her.

Sub-inspector Badane was suspended after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally stepped in and spoke to the Satara Superintendent of Police.

A case was registered against Badane and Bankar under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. Police arrested Bankar and will produce him in court today.

The doctor’s body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim’s palm.

In addition, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Maharashtra and has called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

According to a statement issued by FAIMA, “India expresses deep anguish and grave concern over the tragic death of Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a young and dedicated government medical officer serving at Sub-District Hospital, Phaltan (District Satara, Maharashtra). Her untimely demise has deeply shaken the entire medical fraternity across the nation.”