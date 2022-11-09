Sanjay Raut gets bail in money laundering case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was granted bail in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project on Wednesday.

The money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is in relation to the redevelopment of a chawl project in a northern suburb of Mumbai.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 31 in connection with the money laundering case arising out of the Patra Chawl redevelopment case of Goregaon.

A Special PMLA Court granted bail to the firebrand leader though there was speculation that the ED may challenge the ruling in a higher court.

 

