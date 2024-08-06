Sanitary worker arrested for making obscene video of female doctor in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A man was held for allegedly making obscene video of a family doctor in Maharashtra. The incident took place in Kandivali area. ANI informed about this incident in an X post on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Purushottam Solanki. He works as a sanitary worker at the Government Hospital of Kandivali.

As per reports, while the female doctor was taking bath in a restroom of the hospital the accused made the obscene video. As the female doctor got suspicious she raised an alarm. Hearing her scream, the hospital staff rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused while he was trying to flee, Kandivali Police reportedly said.

Following the incident, Police registered a case against the accused person and arrested him for making an obscene video of a female doctor.