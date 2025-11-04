San Francisco to New Delhi flight makes precautionary landing in Mongolia, Indian Embassy extends help

Advertisement

Mongolia: Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia tweets, “On 03 November 2025, Air India Flight AI 174, operating from San Francisco to New Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at around 1959 hrs at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia.”

According to reports, “On receipt of information from Air India, one hour prior to the landing, a team of Embassy officials were immediately deputed at the Airport to facilitate immigration and hotel stay of the 228 passengers plus crew members.”

With the assistance of the Embassy Consular team, “all immigration and visa facilitation, transportation, hotel accommodation, etc. was arranged in coordination with the Mongolian Authorities.”

“The passengers are being looked after. Air India has informed that the recovery Aircraft from India is likely to arrive in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia by this evening (04 Nov 2025) and the passengers will return to India tonight itself. Embassy of India is extending all possible assistance to the passengers and Air India,” the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia informed.

