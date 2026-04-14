Samrat Choudhary set to be new Bihar CM, elected leader of BJP legislative party

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Patna: Samrat Choudhary was on Tuesday elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation earlier in the day, which was accepted by Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd).

Samrat Choudhary will be the first Chief Minister of BJP in Bihar.

BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha, in a post on X, congratulated Samrat Choudhary, who is Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, for his “new responsibility”.

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In a long post after tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar listed the works done under his rule also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The post on X, in Hindi, read “You know that on 24 November 2005, the NDA government was formed in the state for the first time. Since then, the rule of law has prevailed in the state, and we have been continuously engaged in development work. The government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning -whether Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, or Mahadalits–work has been done for everyone. Work has been done in every sector, whether education, health, roads, electricity, or agriculture. A lot of work has also been done for women and youth.”

He said the NDA government has done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. “We have continuously served the people of Bihar. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone and offer my best wishes,” he added. (ANI)