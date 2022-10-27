Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets 3-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets three years jail term  in the 2019 hate speech case along with a fine of Rs 25,000

The court, meanwhile, granted him bail in the case.

Akash Saxena, the BJP leader who had lodged the complaint against Azam Khan, termed the court’s decision as a vindication of his stand. He said it is a historic verdict which will make people think twice before making defamatory statements.

The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then district magistrate, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

The leader was released from jail in May after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail.  He has already spent two years in the jail in a land grabbing case.

 

