Sam Pitroda reappointed as Indian Overseas Congress chief

New Delhi: Months after quitting post, Sam Pitroda has lately reappointed as Indian Overseas Congress Chief. It is to be noted that During the Lok Sabha election campaign towards the end of April, Pitroda stirred a major controversy with his comments on inheritance tax.

Gandhi family loyalist Sam Pitroda has made a return to the helm of the Indian Overseas Congress, months after stepping down from the post following a huge political controversy that erupted over his ‘racist’ remarks and comments on inheritance tax.

Pitroda’s re-appointment as the Indian Overseas Congress chief was announced by the Congress on Wednesday.

The BJP was quick to react to the re-appointment of Pitroda, as it slammed the Congress saying, “The tormentor of the middle class is back.”

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief, said in a post on X: “The tormentor of middle class is back…Congress hoodwinks India, brings back Sam Pitroda soon after elections.”

His views put the Congress on the backfoot as the party was already battling to deflate the public perception that it would redistribute public wealth among impoverished classes, including minorities.

“In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth, when he dies, he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, and the remaining 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That’s an interesting law. It says you in your generation made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair,” Pitroda had said.

(with inputs from IANS)