Salaries of over 68,000 state employees in Uttar Pradesh withhold

Lucknow: The Yogi government has withheld the salaries of 68,236 state employees as they failed to submit their movable and immovable assets on the Manav Sampada portal by the January 31 deadline.

The state currently has a total of 8,66,261 government employees. All employees were instructed to upload their movable and immovable property details on the Manav Samvida Portal by January 31. Those who did not comply have had their salaries paused until further notice, as per the information.

As many as 34,926 Group C employees, 22,624 Group D staff, 7,204 Group B officers and 2,628 Group A officers failed to file their asset details within the stipulated time.

The officials have also mentioned that withholding salary is not the final step and further departmental action could follow if the pending declarations are not submitted soon.

