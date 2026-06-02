Saket building collapse: Court grants three-day police custody of building owner

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New Delhi: Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday granted three days’ police custody of Karamveer, the owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed in South Delhi’s Saket area, resulting in the death of six people and injuries to eight others.

The Delhi Police had arrested Karamveer in connection with the case and produced him before the Saket court, seeking five days’ police custody for further interrogation.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Nirmala Singh allowed the plea in part and granted three days’ police custody of the accused.

While seeking 5 days of police custody, the Delhi Police submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary to verify the ownership records of the building and identify other persons allegedly involved in the matter who are currently absconding.

The investigating officer informed the court that the ownership details of the property need to be verified through records available with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office.

The police further submitted that the building had allegedly been constructed illegally by a previous builder and that details regarding the builder and the circumstances surrounding the construction need to be ascertained from the accused during interrogation.

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According to the prosecution, further investigation is required to establish the ownership chain of the building, verify relevant records, and identify all persons responsible for the construction and maintenance of the structure.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared for Karmaveer and submitted that the police have invoked sections 105 ( culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). There is no evidence to show his involvement. This building is in flocky area.

After hearing the submissions made by both sides and considering the facts placed on record, the court granted three days’ police custody of Karamveer to facilitate further investigation.

The building collapse took place on Sunday in the Saket area of South Delhi. Rescue teams were rushed to the site following the incident, and search and relief operations were carried out to evacuate those trapped under the debris.

(ANI)

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