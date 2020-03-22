Saif busy gardening with son Taimur on ‘Janata curfew’

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan know the best how to keep their little kid Taimur entertained while abiding by Janata Curfew on Sunday, and staying indoors in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Kareena shared a few photographs on her Instagram account in which we can see Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house’s balcony.

Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable.

“My boys doing their bit,” Kareena captioned the images.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress even urged people to “make the world a better place” and “play their part”.

“Stay Home…Stay Safe. #JanataCurfew,” she added.

IANS