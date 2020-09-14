Sachin Tendulkar helps 560 underprivileged children

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with an NGO to help 560 tribal children who are financially weak. Tendulkar has partnered with an ‘NGO Parivaar’ that has built a service cottage in remote villages of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh.

With the help of Tendulkar’s organization, nutritious food and education are being provided to the children of village Sewaniya, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamunjheel of this district. These children are mainly from Barela Bhil and Gond tribes.

As a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Tendulkar has been regularly speaking on important issues like ‘early development of children’.