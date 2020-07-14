Rajasthan politics

Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy CM of Rajasthan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rajasthan: In a major development of the Rajasthan politics, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. This was announced by senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to Randeep Surjewala, Sachin Pilot also has been removed as Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed in his place

Two others also have been removed from the Minister’s posts along with Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot had earlier spoken with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and discussed about the Rajasthan politics.

You might also like
Nation

Assam flood situation worsens; 50 dead, 24 lakh hit

State

Is your ITR filing incomplete? CBDT gives one time relaxation till this date

Nation

One killed, four injured in Vizag Pharma City fire

Nation

With Over 28K New Cases, India’s COVID Tally Crosses 9L-Mark

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.