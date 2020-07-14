Rajasthan: In a major development of the Rajasthan politics, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. This was announced by senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to Randeep Surjewala, Sachin Pilot also has been removed as Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed in his place

Two others also have been removed from the Minister’s posts along with Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot had earlier spoken with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and discussed about the Rajasthan politics.