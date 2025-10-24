Sabarimala Gold Theft: Prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti taken to Bengaluru for evidence collection

Advertisement

Kerala: Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, was taken to Bengaluru on Friday for evidence collection as part of the ongoing investigation. Potti was remanded to police custody till October 30.

On Thursday, Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Executive Officer Murari Babu was remanded for 14 days by the Ranni Court in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. He will be shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail.

Murari Babu, currently under suspension, was taken into custody from his residence in Perunna late last night by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He was produced before the court after questioning at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, where his arrest was formally recorded on Thursday morning.

According to the SIT remand report, Murari Babu played a key role in falsifying documents that claimed the gold-plated panels from the Sabarimala temple were made of copper. He is the second accused in the 2019 theft of the gilded overlays of the temple’s Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) panels. The first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, was arrested earlier.

The SIT suspects that Babu, who had served in senior positions within the Devaswom Board for several years, colluded with Potti by submitting a false report during the 2019 restoration process. The internal audit wing had earlier held him responsible for the discrepancy.

The case gained renewed attention after Unnikrishnan Potti, in the run-up to the TDB-sponsored Global Ayyappa Sanghamam in September, claimed that four gold-plated panels he donated in 2019 were missing. The TDB Vigilance recovered the missing panels from Potti’s sister’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram, leading the Kerala High Court to order a detailed SIT probe into all TDB transactions involving him.

Earlier, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, P.S. Prasanth, suspended Assistant Engineer K Sunil Kumar for his alleged involvement in the Sabarimala gold theft case. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case.

Prasanth stated that retired officers involved in the gold-plating controversy will receive a show-cause notice with a 10-day response period.

