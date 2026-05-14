Saayoni Ghosh Says Mamata Banerjee Was Defeated Through “Vote Loot” Claims

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Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saayoni Ghosh on Thursday alleged that former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was defeated through “stolen” and “looted” votes, following a meeting with the party chief in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Ghosh said, We have not lost, but Mamata Banerjee has been defeated. Mamata Banerjee has been defeated by stealing votes, by looting votes.

“We have not lost, but Mamata Banerjee has been defeated. Mamata Banerjee has been defeated by stealing votes, by looting votes. In 2029, the people of Bengal, the people of the entire country, and in 2031, the mothers, land, and people of West Bengal will give a befitting reply”, she said.

The remarks come amid continuing political exchanges in West Bengal following recent electoral developments in the state.

Earlier, Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer’s robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results.

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Banerjee is expected to raise questions on several aspects of the proceedings in the case, which concerns alleged incidents of violence following the declaration of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats. This ended TMC’s 15-year rule in the State. Congress was restricted to just two seats.

Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal. The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi at a grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.

(ANI)