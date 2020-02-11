‘Saari Delhi tere naam’: AAP’s new slogan for Kejriwal

New Delhi: As hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers welcomed Arvind Kejriwal at the office of the returning officer, where Kejriwal appeared to collect the poll certificate, they chanted “Kejriwal, Kejriwal, saari Delhi tere naam”.

The party has swept the Delhi Assembly elections by crossing the majority mark.

Kejriwal came to the returning officer’s office in Gole Market after visiting the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) As hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers welcomed Arvind Kejriwal at the office of the returning officer, where Kejriwal appeared to collect the poll certificate, they chanted “Kejriwal, Kejriwal, saari Delhi tere naam”.

The party has swept the Delhi Assembly elections by crossing the majority mark.

Kejriwal came to the returning officer’s office in Gole Market after visiting the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.