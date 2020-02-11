Delhi Election
(Photo: IANS)

‘Saari Delhi tere naam’: AAP’s new slogan for Kejriwal

By IANS
0 12

New Delhi:  As hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers welcomed Arvind Kejriwal at the office of the returning officer, where Kejriwal appeared to collect the poll certificate, they chanted “Kejriwal, Kejriwal, saari Delhi tere naam”.

The party has swept the Delhi Assembly elections by crossing the majority mark.

Related News

Nirbhaya Case: Notice issued to convicts on death warrant

Govt to rename National Institute of Financial Management…

After Delhi win, AAP hints at going national

Nirbhaya: SC not entertaining Centre’s plea seeking…

Kejriwal came to the returning officer’s office in Gole Market after visiting the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) As hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers welcomed Arvind Kejriwal at the office of the returning officer, where Kejriwal appeared to collect the poll certificate, they chanted “Kejriwal, Kejriwal, saari Delhi tere naam”.

The party has swept the Delhi Assembly elections by crossing the majority mark.

Kejriwal came to the returning officer’s office in Gole Market after visiting the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

You might also like
Nation

Nirbhaya Case: Notice issued to convicts on death warrant

Business

Govt to rename National Institute of Financial Management after Jaitley

Nation

After Delhi win, AAP hints at going national

Nation

Nirbhaya: SC not entertaining Centre’s plea seeking stay on Delhi HC order

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.