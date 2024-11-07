RWA in Gurugram’s society conducts ‘artificial rain’ using sprinklers to combat pollution

Gurugram (Haryana): To counter the problem of Air pollution, “artificial rain” using sprinklers from a high-rise building in a society at Haryana’s Gurugram was conducted on Thursday. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of DLF Primus Society at Sector-82, Gurugram conducted artificial rain from the fire lines of the 32-storeyed high-rise towers to combat the pollution.

Achal Yadav, President of RWA of the society told ANI, “We are conducting artificial rain from the fire lines of the 32-storeyed high-rise towers to control air pollution in the area. If AQI increases in Gurugram, we are ready to conduct every day. We have also taken other steps including car-pool to control pollution.” “The government alone cannot do this work. Everyone will have to participate in it. Pollution is a huge problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Thursday announced an amendment to the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Rules of 2023 that deals with the imposition, collection and utilization of environmental compensation for stubble burning.

As per the notification released by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, the central government aims to impose new rules to deal with the stubble burning in Delhi and surrounding areas.

As per the provisions of the new rules, farmers with an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 followed by farmers with land area of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 10,000.

Lastly, farmers with an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 30,000. This decision comes amid the rising pollution levels in the national capital with Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 400-mark, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India. (ANI)