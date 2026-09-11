Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi ahead of BRICS summit

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New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, being hosted by India this weekend.

Upon his arrival, Putin was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

President Putin’s arrival sets the stage for crucial bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and an address at the BRICS Business Forum.

The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will pay a working visit to India as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary.

The main BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and September 13 under India’s chairship.

The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders’ summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries.

On the same day, Putin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi and, along with the Indian leader, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.

“On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade,” the statement read.

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The Russian President’s visit is expected to add further momentum to the India-Russia strategic partnership, with trade and economic cooperation likely to feature prominently in the discussions.

Putin’s first major bilateral engagement during the summit is with PM Modi on September 11.

On September 11, Putin is also scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with Ushakov noting that contacts between the two leaders have become regular, TASS reported. Putin will also meet Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank, on the same day.

Putin will further hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 11.

Moscow is also exploring a possible meeting between Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the same day, TASS reported. On September 12, Putin is scheduled to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Putin also does not plan to hold a press conference for the Kremlin pool following the BRICS Summit.

The main programme of the BRICS Summit will begin on September 12, with leaders expected to discuss initiatives of India’s presidency and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership.

India’s BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The September summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence.

Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently.