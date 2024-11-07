Rules for public service recruitment cannot be changed midway: Supreme Court

New Delhi: In an important decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court clearly said that the rules of the public service recruitment exams cannot be changed midway.

According to reliable reports, the Supreme Court said that the rules of the game for recruitment in public services can’t be changed mid-way through the selection process unless the procedure prescribes so. The case in question was relating to filling up of thirteen translator posts of the Rajasthan High Court. In this the question was whether the rules of the ‘game’ (the job selection process) could be changed midway.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra herd the case today and delivered the verdict. They had reserved the judgment back in July 2023, further reports said.

