Ruckus at polling station in Kanpur, 5 police personnel suspended

(Kanpur) Uttar Pradesh: In a recent development, a ruckus has been experienced at a polling station in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, on the ruckus at the polling station Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar told media that “… We have received a complaint. We have asked them (BJP candidate) to file an FIR. Legal action would be taken…”

He further added that there has been a suspension of five police personnel. He informed that, “We had information that some police personnel were not following the guidelines of the Election Commission.”

“Action has been taken against them… Voting is going on smoothly. We had information that people from outside had entered the constituency. Appropriate security arrangements were made seeing to that… The suspension was done after we took cognizance of the tweet (by Samajwadi Party)…” Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar informed.

