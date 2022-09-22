RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Madrasa in Delhi
Photo: IANS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Madrasa, interacts with students in Delhi

By IANS 0

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in the old Delhi area, and interacted with the children there.

Madarsa director Mahmudul Hasan told IANS that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached the madrasa around 10 a.m.

“You have the responsibility of the country… so you have to work for the country by reading and writing,” Bhagwat told the students.

He stayed at the madrasa for about an hour and met the teachers besides the children.

Bhagwat also reviewed the education infrastructure and sought some details such as the number of children enrolled there.

The RSS chief who has been holding discussions with the Muslim intellectuals to strengthen the communal harmony, also met Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque on Thursday.

Recently, Bhagwat called on a group of Muslim intellectuals, including former chief election commissioner S.Y. Qureshi, former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung, former vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lt. Gen. (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and industrialist Saeed Sherwani.

You might also like
News

‘Apologies if I crossed any line’, Imran Khan tells Islamabad court

State

Silver bricks and huge amount of cash recovered in Odisha

State

Commissionerate Police organizes interaction with senior citizens in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Vehicles to be fitted with location tracking device and panic button

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.