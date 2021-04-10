Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has tested Covid-19 positive and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

“Our Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat Ji has tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. He is currently having common symptoms of coronavirus and has been admitted to the Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing a general checkup and exercising caution.’’informs via tweet.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kigsway hospital Nagpur. — RSS (@RSSorg) April 9, 2021

According to an RSS functionary, he was suffering from some minor cough and cold issues and underwent an RT-PCR test.

After the report came Covid-19 positive, he was admitted to the Kingsway Hospital on Friday.

Incidentally, the 70-year-old Bhagwat who had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 7 is responding well to the treatment and his condition is described as stable.

Currently, Nagpur the state’s second capital is amongst the worst-hit Corona hotspots in the state besides Mumbai and Pune in the ongoing ferocious second wave of the pandemic.