Rs 850 crore notice served to wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu over cancer cure claims!

New Delhi: It has been reported that a notice of Rs 850 crore has been served to wife of Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu over cancer cure claims. The notice has reportedly been served by the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) over claims made by her husband regarding her battle with stage 4 cancer.

The CCS has demanded an apology from Sidhu and threatened legal action against Kaur. The Society has asked her to present evidence to support the controversial claims, made by her husband, within seven days.

Reportedly, earlier Sidhu in an interview had credited a strict diet, including natural remedies such as neem, turmeric, lemon, water, and beetroot, for helping his wife overcome her cancer.

The statement sparked significant criticism from medical professionals, including oncologists, who strongly disagreed with these unverified claims.