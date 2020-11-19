Rs 2,000 Fine In Delhi For Not Wearing Mask, UP From Rs 500 Amid COVID Surge

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday decided to impose Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks in public areas, a four-fold increase from the earlier fine.

Earlier, violators were fined Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference held after an all-party meet at Delhi secretariat over issue to control the pandemic.

Kejriwal said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also gave his nod for imposing a stiff Rs 2,000 fine against those moving without masks publicly.

“I met the Delhi LG earlier in the day and we have decided to impose Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks at a public place,” Kejriwal said.

The decision came within an hour of the Delhi High Court rapping the Delhi government after being informed that only five persons had been arrested for violating Covid norms in a period of 30 days even as the cases were shooting up. “The South and West districts are the worst-hit, but the fines imposed in these areas are proportionately very small,” the court observes.

The toughening of the stance by the Kejriwal government came after the city’s Covid-19 surge worsened with 5,03,084 infection noted so far, including 7,943 deaths. The situation got alarming as the city noted the highest ever fatality in Delhi with 131 deaths in last 24 hours.