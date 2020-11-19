Wearing masks at home reduces corona spread
(Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Rs 2,000 Fine In Delhi For Not Wearing Mask, UP From Rs 500 Amid COVID Surge

By IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday decided to impose Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks in public areas, a four-fold increase from the earlier fine.

Earlier, violators were fined Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference held after an all-party meet at Delhi secretariat over issue to control the pandemic.

Kejriwal said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also gave his nod for imposing a stiff Rs 2,000 fine against those moving without masks publicly.

“I met the Delhi LG earlier in the day and we have decided to impose Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks at a public place,” Kejriwal said.

The decision came within an hour of the Delhi High Court rapping the Delhi government after being informed that only five persons had been arrested for violating Covid norms in a period of 30 days even as the cases were shooting up. “The South and West districts are the worst-hit, but the fines imposed in these areas are proportionately very small,” the court observes.

The toughening of the stance by the Kejriwal government came after the city’s Covid-19 surge worsened with 5,03,084 infection noted so far, including 7,943 deaths. The situation got alarming as the city noted the highest ever fatality in Delhi with 131 deaths in last 24 hours.

You might also like
Nation

Delhi Police Constable Seema Dhaka Gets Out-of-turn Promotion For Tracing 76 Missing…

Business

Gold Becomes Cheaper In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Price Here

Entertainment

Salman Khan Isolates Himself After His Staff Test COVID Positive

Nation

Delhi Records 131 Covid Deaths, Highest Spike In A Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.