Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail by Delhi court

New-Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The actress has been granted bail on the bond of Rs 2 lakh and she can’t leave the country without the court’s permission.

On September 26, the court had granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The actor was summoned by the court in August after cognisance was taken of the supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Fernandez was named for for the first time as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet.