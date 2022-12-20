Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission from Delhi court to travel abroad

New-Delhi: Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to travel abroad from December 23.

The actress moved an application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain to meet her family from December 23.

The Court then directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to the matter and listed it for hearing on December 22.

The actress has been barred from leaving the country after she has been accused in the charge sheet by the ED in connection with an ongoing money laundering case.

The Bollywood actor presented her plea before the court after appearing before it in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case revolving around the accused jailed conman Suresh Chandrsekhar.