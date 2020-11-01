Rs 1 cr seized from kin of BJP’s Dubbak bypoll candidate

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Sunday seized Rs 1 crore cash from a relative of M. Raghunandan Rao, the BJP candidate in the Dubbak Assembly bypolls In Telangana.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the money was being taken to Dubbaka for distribution among voters ahead of the November 3 elections.

The cash was seized from Raghunandan Rao’s brother-in-law Surabhi Srinivas Rao’s car near Begumpet flyover.

The Police Commissioner said Srinivas Rao told police that a manager of Visakha Industries Ltd belonging to former MP and BJP leader G. Vivek gave him the money.

The cash was seized in a joint operation by North Zone Task Force and Begumpet police, who arrested Srinivas Rao and car driver Ravi Kumar.

Police also seized two mobile phones. It registered a case and took up further investigation.

The money was recovered shortly before the campaign was to end for the by-elections in Dubbak in Siddipet district.

This came barely six days after Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized from the house of a relative of the BJP candidate in Siddipet. There was high drama as BJP workers who reached there along with Raghunandan Rao attacked the police and revenue officials coming out of the house and snatched Rs 12.80 lakh.

The BJP had alleged that the police planted money in the house to malign its candidate. Some party leaders were arrested after the incident which triggered tension in the town on October 26.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy had visited Siddipet the same night to call on the BJP candidate. He alleged that the TRS government hatched a conspiracy as it feared defeat at the hands of the BJP.

(IANS)