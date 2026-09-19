RPF seizes over Rs 60 lakh from a bag at Kharagpur railway station, one arrested

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Jaleswar: RPF constables have seized a bag containing cash of Rs 60,55,000 at Kharagpur railway station under the ‘Operation Satark.’ A man named Chukka Kishore Kumar belonging to Andhra Pradesh has been detained in connection with the case. The case has been handed over to the Kolkata Income Tax Directorate.

According to reports, the RPF personnel seized Rs 60,55,440 in cash from a bag during a screening at the baggage scanner near the new foot-over bridge on the north side of Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal.

The bag belonged to Chukka Kishore Kumar, a resident of the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. However, he failed to produce any valid documents or satisfactory proof regarding the source of the money.

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He has been detained, and the Income Tax Department in Kolkata has been informed about the matter. On being informed, Amit Kumar, an inspector from the Kolkata-based Income Tax Directorate, arrived at the Kharagpur RPF post, and opened the bag to check the cash. The entire process was videographed.

The Income Tax Department is subjecting the individual to marathon questioning to unearth information regarding the source of such a large amount of cash and its intended destination.

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