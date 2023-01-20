Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to govt recruits

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations today via video-conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing today. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion: PMO

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

A Rozgar Mela witnesses the participation on an average of 40-50 employers from 10-12 high economic growth sectors.

People falling in the age group of 18-35 years participate in the Rozgar Melas. The candidates generally possess an academic qualification covering 8th/10th/12th Pass, ITI, Diploma, Graduates etc.

Earlier, PM Modi had distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted government recruits on November 22 last year, and handed over 75,000 letters in October.