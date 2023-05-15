Royal Bengal tigress gives birth to 2 cubs in Delhi zoo

New Delhi: A Royal Bengal tigress named Siddhi, has recently given birth to 2 cubs at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi. Reportedly, this was after 18 years that the tigress gave birth to the cubs.

A Royal Bengal tigress has delivered cubs at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi after a long gap of 18 years, reported Business Standard.

As per reports, the tigress delivered five cubs on May 4. Two of them were alive and three were stillborn. The mother tigress and her cubs are being kept under the surveillance of CCTV Cameras and regularly monitored by the zoo staff

There are four adult Royal Bengal tigers housed at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi. They are Karan, Siddhi, Aditi and Barkha.