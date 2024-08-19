Rohtak PGIMS woman student kidnapped, alleges assault, accused arrested

Advertisement

Rohtak: Amid ongoing protests across the country against the murder and rape of a junior doctor in Kolkata, another news of assaukt case has come up, a dental student at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Haryana’s Rohtak has alleged that she was kidnapped and assaulted by a fellow doctor. Later, the accused was arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virendra Singh, said a first-year BDS student lodged a complaint on Sunday night, alleging that she was kidnapped and physically assaulted by the doctor, an MD (anatomy) student. Acting swiftly, the PGIMS expelled the accused doctor and debarred him from entering the college premises.

According to the complaint, the accused kidnapped her from PGIMS and took her to Ambala and Chandigarh, where he assaulted her. The police said that no evidence of sexual harassment or rape has come to light in the investigation so far.

As per a post on X by Rohtak Police, “An incident of physical assault of a student of PGIMS Rohtak was brought to the notice of Police yesterday night by PGIMS authorities. Acting immediately upon the information, senior police officers reached PGIMS Rohtak and contacted the victim and her family,” Rohtak police said in a note published on X on Sunday. “

An incident of physical assault of a student of PGIMS Rohtak was brought to the notice of Police yesterday night by PGIMS authorities. Acting immediately upon the information, senior police officers reached PGIMS Rohtak and contacted the victim and her family. — Rohtak Police (@RohtakPolice) August 18, 2024

Her statement was recorded in the presence of her family members and Legal Aid Counsel of the DLSA, the police said.

“An FIR was registered and the accused was immediately arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her statement has also been recorded before a Judicial Magistrate,” they added.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused is also a postgraduate student at PGIMS Rohtak and knows the victim for the past few months, the police said.

The accused doctor is presently in custody and the police is investigating the matter.

Also Read: 13 Girls Sexually Abused At Fake NCC Camp In Tamil Nadu School; Principal & Teachers Arrested